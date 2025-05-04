Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar Advocates For Farmer Empowerment and Direct Aid

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, speaking at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University, emphasized the need for direct financial support for farmers linked to inflation and highlighted the importance of farmers becoming agripreneurs. He appreciated government efforts in facilitating dialogue with farmers and urged for direct benefit transfers in subsidies.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo/@VPIndia). Image Credit: ANI
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has laid emphasis on transforming the lives of Indian farmers, asserting his commitment to addressing their pain and suggesting ways for improvement. At an address to students at the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University in Gwalior, Dhankhar stated, "For farmers, sharing their concerns with you is essential," highlighting the necessity of a transparent dialogue.

He reiterated his earlier call to "embrace the farmer," emphasizing the need for sincere communication and recognizing their struggles without requiring them to express it repeatedly. Commending the government's initiative in establishing a continual dialogue with farmers, he noted that effective communication is crucial for their welfare within a democracy.

Dhankhar called for revising financial support to farmers in line with inflation and proposed direct benefit transfers for subsidies, suggesting a potential Rs 30,000 direct transfer per household as a more effective aid. He urged a shift towards agripreneurship, where farmers engage directly in the trade of their produce, thereby ensuring a fair share of profits and participation in the value addition chain.

