Reservoir Expansion Fuels Water Tensions in Kashmir

India is enhancing reservoir capacity at two hydroelectric projects in Kashmir, spurring tensions with Pakistan following a recent suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. This move aims to improve power generation efficiency but might disrupt water supply to Pakistan, which relies heavily on rivers flowing through India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 10:37 IST
India is enhancing reservoir holding capacity at two hydroelectric projects in Kashmir, raising concerns as the nation recently suspended a water-sharing agreement with Pakistan. This development follows renewed tensions between the two nations after a deadly attack in Kashmir, exacerbating their historically contentious relationship over water resources.

The decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty has stirred Pakistani fears of reduced water flow, vital for its agriculture and energy sectors. India's state-run NHPC Ltd, along with Jammu and Kashmir authorities, initiated a 'reservoir flushing' process to mitigate sediment buildup, aiming to optimize power generation and prevent turbine damage.

Local residents in Kashmir observed significant water releases from the Salal and Baglihar dams. This action, taken without notifying Pakistan, marks a departure from the norms under the 1960 treaty and underscores India's strategic push for greater control over its water resources amidst ongoing bilateral tensions.

