Delhi Launches Ambitious Cleanliness Drive with 'Triple-Engine' Push

The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has embarked on a comprehensive cleanliness initiative named 'Shramdaan' starting from Connaught Place's historic Prachin Hanuman Mandir. This effort is perfectly aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission of promoting a clean India, according to NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal.

In a broader move, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched an extensive 20-day cleanliness and enforcement campaign backed by a coordinated 'triple-engine' governance model. This strategic drive aims to tackle encroachments, garbage dumping, and spur on-ground accountability throughout the national capital's public spaces.

The initiative follows a unique gathering of senior officials from multiple government tiers, including District Magistrates and Deputy Commissioners, underlining a unified mission to transform Delhi. Gupta emphasized stringent measures against non-compliance, asserting zero tolerance for violations in maintaining public cleanliness.

(With inputs from agencies.)