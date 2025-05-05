Left Menu

Delhi Launches Ambitious Cleanliness Drive with 'Triple-Engine' Push

The NDMC has initiated a cleanliness drive from Connaught Place's Hanuman Mandir, aligning with PM Modi's vision for a clean India. The drive is part of a broader 20-day city-wide campaign led by CM Rekha Gupta aimed at eradication of encroachments and enhancing public space maintenance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:31 IST
New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has embarked on a comprehensive cleanliness initiative named 'Shramdaan' starting from Connaught Place's historic Prachin Hanuman Mandir. This effort is perfectly aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission of promoting a clean India, according to NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal.

In a broader move, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched an extensive 20-day cleanliness and enforcement campaign backed by a coordinated 'triple-engine' governance model. This strategic drive aims to tackle encroachments, garbage dumping, and spur on-ground accountability throughout the national capital's public spaces.

The initiative follows a unique gathering of senior officials from multiple government tiers, including District Magistrates and Deputy Commissioners, underlining a unified mission to transform Delhi. Gupta emphasized stringent measures against non-compliance, asserting zero tolerance for violations in maintaining public cleanliness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

