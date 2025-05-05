Delhi Launches Ambitious Cleanliness Drive with 'Triple-Engine' Push
The NDMC has initiated a cleanliness drive from Connaught Place's Hanuman Mandir, aligning with PM Modi's vision for a clean India. The drive is part of a broader 20-day city-wide campaign led by CM Rekha Gupta aimed at eradication of encroachments and enhancing public space maintenance.
- Country:
- India
The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has embarked on a comprehensive cleanliness initiative named 'Shramdaan' starting from Connaught Place's historic Prachin Hanuman Mandir. This effort is perfectly aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission of promoting a clean India, according to NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal.
In a broader move, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched an extensive 20-day cleanliness and enforcement campaign backed by a coordinated 'triple-engine' governance model. This strategic drive aims to tackle encroachments, garbage dumping, and spur on-ground accountability throughout the national capital's public spaces.
The initiative follows a unique gathering of senior officials from multiple government tiers, including District Magistrates and Deputy Commissioners, underlining a unified mission to transform Delhi. Gupta emphasized stringent measures against non-compliance, asserting zero tolerance for violations in maintaining public cleanliness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Path to a Developed India: Rekha Gupta Highlights Delhi's Role
Rekha Gupta Launches Delhi's Mega Cleanliness Drive
Roads, public spaces to be cleaned twice a day under campaign from Friday; beautiful, developed Delhi our commitment: CM Rekha Gupta.
Delhi Cabinet approves draft bill to regulate fees in private, government schools: CM Rekha Gupta.
Schools, religious places, markets directed to ban single-use plastic; strict action against defacement, encroachments: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.