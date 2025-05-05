Left Menu

BJP Leaders Deliberate Future Strategy Amidst Escalating Indo-Pak Tensions

BJP President JP Nadda led a crucial meeting, addressing party elections, Bihar polls, and heightened tensions following the Pahalgam attack. Nadda plans to honor Sardar Patel with a tribute in Gujarat, while India's government, led by PM Modi, strengthens measures against Pakistan, including freezing the Indus Water Treaty.

Updated: 05-05-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:42 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • India

BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda chaired a pivotal meeting at the party's headquarters in New Delhi on Monday. Key general secretaries, including Tarun Chugh, Arun Singh, and others, collaboratively assessed the party's course of action for upcoming organizational elections nationwide.

With Nadda's current term nearing expiration, leaders scrutinized tactics for future events and public gatherings post-internal elections. Simultaneously, the escalating situation post-Pahalgam attack necessitates concentrated deliberations as preparations for the imminent Bihar elections commence.

Nadda intends to pay homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue in Kevadia, Gujarat. The BJP's social media confirmed this tribute, highlighting ongoing Indo-Pak tensions after the April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives. Measures by PM Modi's administration aim at pressuring Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Water Treaty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

