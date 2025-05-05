Left Menu

Punjab Police Crack Down on International Crime Syndicates

Amritsar Rural Police apprehends three men linked to UK-based criminals, seizing weapons and exposing ties to international gangs. Investigations delve into espionage and drug smuggling networks with connections to Pakistan-based operatives. Arrests follow intelligence on sensitive leaks and heroin trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 12:41 IST
Arms recovered from the accused (Photo/ @DGPPunjabPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold operation, the Amritsar Rural Police on Monday apprehended three individuals suspected of links to UK-based organized crime. Residents of the Tarn Taran district in Punjab, Vijay Masih, Agrej Singh, and Iqbal Singh, were taken into custody for their connection to international criminals Dharmpreet Singh, alias Dharma Sandhu, and Jassa Patti.

Authorities recovered significant cache including '3 Glock pistols, 3 Beretta 30 bore pistols, 20 live cartridges (9mm), 20 live cartridges (30 bore), 4 mobile phones and 1 Activa scooter.' Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav confirmed the arrests via social media platform X, emphasizing the suspects' ties to global crime networks.

The arrests form part of a comprehensive investigation into cross-border criminal activities. Previously, Amritsar authorities detained two individuals for espionage, revealing their connections to Pakistani intelligence. Meanwhile, a separate operation exposed a drug ring, capturing 5 kg of heroin linked to Pakistani smugglers. Efforts continue to dismantle these networks and execute further arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

