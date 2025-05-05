Left Menu

Vedanta's Strategic Debt Reduction: A Leap Towards Financial Stability

Vedanta Resources Ltd, led by Anil Agarwal, aims to reduce its debt by USD 920 million this fiscal year and USD 675 million the next. The company is enhancing its liquidity through strategic refinancing and bond market activities, improving its financial stance amidst increased cash flow at Vedanta India.

Updated: 05-05-2025 15:14 IST
Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL), spearheaded by entrepreneur Anil Agarwal, has announced plans to reduce its debt significantly through strategic financial maneuvers. This fiscal year, VRL aims to settle USD 920 million of its debt, followed by USD 675 million in the subsequent year.

According to Vedanta's Chief Financial Officer Ajay Goel during a Q4 earnings call, the company is leveraging bond markets to decrease its financial liabilities and enhance its capital structure. "Our liquidity management efforts have put us in an unprecedented position of financial strength," Goel noted.

With increased cash flow in Vedanta India due to higher production volumes and reduced costs, the group is set to maintain a robust financial position. Past fiscal strategies, including key equity partnerships and bond refinancing, have reduced overall group debt by USD 1.2 billion, positioning Vedanta among the industry's financially secure entities.

