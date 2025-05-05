Left Menu

Warren Buffett to Step Down as Berkshire Hathaway CEO, Greg Abel Named Successor

Warren Buffett announced he will step down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, a position he's held for 60 years. Greg Abel has been named as his successor. This surprise announcement has raised questions about Berkshire's future, despite Abel's growing competence and Buffett remaining as chairman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 16:08 IST
Warren Buffett to Step Down as Berkshire Hathaway CEO, Greg Abel Named Successor
Warren Buffett

On Monday, Berkshire Hathaway experienced a nearly 2% dip in premarket trading, following Warren Buffett's unexpected announcement that he would be stepping down as CEO after six decades at the helm.

The board has unanimously appointed Vice Chairman Greg Abel to succeed him, effective next year, while Buffett will continue as chairman. CNBC reported the decision, first disclosed by Buffett at the company's annual meeting in Nebraska.

Although the transition was anticipated for years, the timing took many by surprise. Analysts debate the potential impact on Berkshire's stock and operations. The company encompasses diverse ventures like railroads and insurance, with Abel overseeing many since 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025