Warren Buffett to Step Down as Berkshire Hathaway CEO, Greg Abel Named Successor

On Monday, Berkshire Hathaway experienced a nearly 2% dip in premarket trading, following Warren Buffett's unexpected announcement that he would be stepping down as CEO after six decades at the helm.

The board has unanimously appointed Vice Chairman Greg Abel to succeed him, effective next year, while Buffett will continue as chairman. CNBC reported the decision, first disclosed by Buffett at the company's annual meeting in Nebraska.

Although the transition was anticipated for years, the timing took many by surprise. Analysts debate the potential impact on Berkshire's stock and operations. The company encompasses diverse ventures like railroads and insurance, with Abel overseeing many since 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)