Cyber Forces Unleash Alleged Data Breach on Indian Military Systems

A cyber group known as 'Pakistan Cyber Force' claims to have accessed sensitive Indian defense data, including information from the Indian Military Engineering Service. They also attempted to deface an Indian defense website. Authorities are on high alert to prevent further cyber threats, bolstering security measures in response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 16:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant escalation of cyber warfare, the group identified as 'Pakistan Cyber Force' has reportedly infiltrated sensitive databases belonging to India's Military Engineering Service and the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analysis. The breach supposedly exposed personal data of defense personnel, including their login credentials, according to sources.

The group also attempted to deface the official website of Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited, a state-run corporation under the Ministry of Defence. The site was reportedly marked with the Pakistan flag and an image of the Al Khalid tank. In response, authorities have taken the website offline to conduct a comprehensive audit to evaluate any potential damage and restore its security integrity.

Security agencies are ramping up surveillance to promptly identify any further cyber incursions, particularly those potentially orchestrated by Pakistan-linked threat actors. This vigilant monitoring is aimed at mitigating risks and safeguarding digital assets as quickly as possible.

In light of these developments, comprehensive measures are being implemented to reinforce the cybersecurity framework. Efforts are underway to enhance digital defenses and improve resilience against future cyber threats, ensuring that strategic online platforms remain secure and protected from hostile activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

