Historic Offshore Decommissioning: A Milestone in India's Energy Sector

India's first offshore decommissioning project has been completed by Shell, Reliance, and ONGC, marking a significant milestone for the industry. The project involved the decommissioning of the Tapti gas field, showcasing strong collaboration and adherence to safety and environmental standards, and setting a precedent for future endeavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking achievement for India's energy landscape, a joint venture led by Shell, Reliance Industries Ltd, and ONGC has concluded the nation's first-ever offshore facilities decommissioning project. The triumphant endeavor saw the safe removal of installations from the mid and south Tapti gas fields in the Arabian Sea.

The decommissioning process becomes crucial once a field ceases oil and gas production. The Tapti field, located northwest of Mumbai, ended operations in 2016. The collaboration included the removal of 38 wells, five platforms, and pipelines, adhering to the highest regulatory and safety standards.

This pioneering project sets a precedent for India's offshore energy sector, enhancing domestic capabilities and establishing a benchmark for future decommissioning projects. Industry leaders lauded the project, highlighting its role in shaping regulatory frameworks and strengthening local supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

