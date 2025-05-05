Petrotec Champions Angola’s Downstream Growth with Silver Sponsorship at AOG 2025

European fuel mobility solutions provider Petrotec has announced its participation as a Silver Sponsor at the 2025 Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) Conference, reinforcing its strategic commitment to supporting Angola’s downstream oil and gas sector. The move highlights Petrotec’s ambitions to drive innovation, infrastructure development, and knowledge-sharing within one of Africa’s most dynamic energy markets.

Backing Angola’s Downstream Expansion

Angola, ranked among the top oil producers in Africa, is making decisive strides to bolster its role not just as an energy exporter but also as a regional distribution hub. Central to this strategy is a national effort to expand its downstream capacity—including refining, storage, distribution, and retail infrastructure. Petrotec’s entry into the Angolan market is well-aligned with this agenda, promising to deliver smart, sustainable, and technologically advanced mobility solutions.

By sponsoring AOG 2025, Petrotec places itself at the heart of a movement aimed at revitalizing Angola’s downstream sector. This is more than a marketing gesture—it is a statement of intent to contribute substantively to the transformation of Angola’s fuel and mobility landscape.

Showcasing Technology and Collaboration

In a major step toward strengthening bilateral ties, Petrotec hosted a high-level delegation from Sonangol, Angola’s national oil company, in 2024. The visit allowed Angolan energy leaders to gain a firsthand understanding of Petrotec’s manufacturing capabilities and technological innovations. The delegation toured Petrotec’s research and development facilities, where they witnessed the company’s vision for the future of mobility, including developments in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and hydrogen technology.

The itinerary included a stop at Petrotec’s new industrial plant in Póvoa de Lanhoso, Portugal. This facility is set to play a key role in producing Hellonext’s cutting-edge EV chargers, showcasing Petrotec’s drive to bridge conventional fuel and clean energy solutions. Additionally, Sonangol executives visited operational fuel stations equipped with Petrotec’s latest forecourt technologies, highlighting the practical applications of these innovations in real-world contexts.

Comprehensive Solutions for a Modern Mobility Ecosystem

Petrotec brings over four decades of experience in designing and manufacturing fuel station equipment, with a portfolio that spans across the full mobility value chain. Its offerings include:

Electric Mobility Solutions: Advanced EV charging stations under the Hellonext brand.

Hydrogen Infrastructure: Support systems and storage for emerging hydrogen technologies.

Fuel Station Equipment: From fuel pumps to tank gauging systems and automation tools.

Digital Integration: State-of-the-art payment systems and automation software.

Engineering Services: Customized support for infrastructure development and deployment.

This expertise positions Petrotec as an essential partner for Angola’s ambitious energy objectives, particularly in developing a fuel mobility network that is both resilient and future-ready.

AOG 2025: Angola’s Premier Energy Platform

The Angola Oil & Gas Conference remains the country’s most prominent energy event. With the full backing of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute; Sonangol; and the African Energy Chamber, AOG serves as a strategic hub for industry stakeholders to engage in deal-making, knowledge-sharing, and partnerships.

Petrotec’s Silver Sponsorship not only ensures high visibility at this landmark event but also signals its readiness to invest long-term in Angola’s energy future. With collaborative potential at an all-time high, Petrotec is poised to play a defining role in shaping Angola’s downstream growth narrative.

Looking Ahead

As the Angolan government pushes ahead with its downstream reform and infrastructure goals, Petrotec’s integrated approach to fuel mobility—combining innovation, sustainability, and global best practices—stands to deliver transformative impact. From enhancing fuel station networks to enabling EV adoption, Petrotec’s footprint in Angola is expected to deepen through 2025 and beyond.

For companies or individuals interested in participating or sponsoring AOG 2025, inquiries can be directed to: sales@energycapitalpower.com