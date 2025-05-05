India Bolsters Civil Defense Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions

As hostilities intensify between India and Pakistan following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, the Indian Government has ramped up civil defense initiatives. The Union Home Ministry has called on several states to conduct comprehensive mock drills on May 7 aimed at optimizing defense readiness.

These drills will spotlight the implementation of Air Raid Warning Sirens and impart necessary civil defense training to citizens, including students. Provisions for crash blackouts, early camouflaging of key installations, and the rehearsal of updated evacuation plans are also part of the defensive strategy.

In an assertive response to the violence, India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty and imposed an embargo on all Pakistani imports, signaling a strong stand against cross-border terrorism. Furthermore, security within the country has been heightened, with police on high alert and widespread support from political parties endorsing stringent governmental measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)