Left Menu

Rising Waters and Rising Tensions: Chenab River Swells Amidst Indo-Pak Conflict

The Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir has seen increased water levels after local authorities warned residents to evacuate. The situation follows Prime Minister Modi's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty amid heightened tensions with Pakistan. Locals support the government's stance, attributing lower water levels to policy changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:12 IST
Rising Waters and Rising Tensions: Chenab River Swells Amidst Indo-Pak Conflict
Visuals from Akhnoor (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The water level of the Chenab River in Akhnoor has surged after local police and administration issued warnings. The region is seeing remarkable water level increases.

Earlier Monday, water levels dropped significantly when the Baglihar and Salal Dams' gates closed. Shortly afterward, authorities predicted a significant rise, advising residents to vacate the area. Locals back PM Modi's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, blaming it for current water shortages.

Kalyan Singh, a local, stated, 'We don't want a single drop supplied to Pakistan,' supporting the Indian Army and PM Modi. Others echoed his sentiments, describing unprecedented low water levels in Chenab, expressing gratitude for Modi's bold steps post the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

The Indian government has initiated stern actions against Pakistan, including suspending the 1960 Indus Water Treaty. Pakistani diplomatic advisors in New Delhi were declared persona non grata, reflecting India's strong anti-terrorism stance and commitment to punishing the Pahalgam attack's masterminds. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025