The water level of the Chenab River in Akhnoor has surged after local police and administration issued warnings. The region is seeing remarkable water level increases.

Earlier Monday, water levels dropped significantly when the Baglihar and Salal Dams' gates closed. Shortly afterward, authorities predicted a significant rise, advising residents to vacate the area. Locals back PM Modi's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, blaming it for current water shortages.

Kalyan Singh, a local, stated, 'We don't want a single drop supplied to Pakistan,' supporting the Indian Army and PM Modi. Others echoed his sentiments, describing unprecedented low water levels in Chenab, expressing gratitude for Modi's bold steps post the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

The Indian government has initiated stern actions against Pakistan, including suspending the 1960 Indus Water Treaty. Pakistani diplomatic advisors in New Delhi were declared persona non grata, reflecting India's strong anti-terrorism stance and commitment to punishing the Pahalgam attack's masterminds. (ANI)

