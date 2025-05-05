Left Menu

Punjab-Haryana Water Conflict Deepens Amidst Accusations and Resolutions

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accuses Haryana of exceeding water usage from Bhakra Dam, intensifying Punjab-Haryana water dispute. Punjab Water Resources Minister Goyal calls BBMB meetings illegal and moves resolution against additional water release to Haryana. Mann and Goyal criticize central efforts to control Punjab's water through the Dam Safety Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:26 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a deepening row over water resources, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has charged Haryana with mismanaging its share of water from the Bhakra Dam, amid an ongoing dispute between the two neighboring states. Mann stated that despite exceeding their allocation by March 31, Punjab continues to provide Haryana with drinking water.

The chief minister lambasted the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) for its authoritarian practices, calling their conduct 'dictatorial' and demanding the board's reconstitution. Mann highlighted flawed meeting protocols, citing insufficient notice times for discussions that affect Punjab's water rights and finances.

Amid heightened tensions, Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal put forth a resolution opposing BBMB's decision to release extra water to Haryana. Goyal accused BBMB of acting at the behest of the BJP and undermining Punjab's water rights. He called for a new water-sharing treaty, arguing the 1981 agreement is outdated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

