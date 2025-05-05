Punjab-Haryana Water Conflict Deepens Amidst Accusations and Resolutions

In a deepening row over water resources, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has charged Haryana with mismanaging its share of water from the Bhakra Dam, amid an ongoing dispute between the two neighboring states. Mann stated that despite exceeding their allocation by March 31, Punjab continues to provide Haryana with drinking water.

The chief minister lambasted the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) for its authoritarian practices, calling their conduct 'dictatorial' and demanding the board's reconstitution. Mann highlighted flawed meeting protocols, citing insufficient notice times for discussions that affect Punjab's water rights and finances.

Amid heightened tensions, Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal put forth a resolution opposing BBMB's decision to release extra water to Haryana. Goyal accused BBMB of acting at the behest of the BJP and undermining Punjab's water rights. He called for a new water-sharing treaty, arguing the 1981 agreement is outdated.

