Left Menu

MTNL Defaults on Sovereign-Guaranteed Bonds: Financial Repercussions Loom

State-owned MTNL failed to make interest payments on Rs 6,100 crore sovereign guarantee-backed bonds. A Tri-Partite Agreement required MTNL to fund the interest beforehand, but insufficient funds hindered this. The debenture trustee might invoke the sovereign guarantee, obligating the Indian government to cover the payment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:30 IST
MTNL Defaults on Sovereign-Guaranteed Bonds: Financial Repercussions Loom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Financial distress deepens for the state-owned telecom operator MTNL as it defaults on interest payments for sovereign guarantee-backed bonds amounting to Rs 6,100 crore. This default is revealed in a regulatory filing, stating that MTNL could not fund the escrow account with the required sum as stipulated.

MTNL had issued 5,000 unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible, and taxable bonds totaling Rs 6,109.6 crore in November 2022. These bonds, backed by a government sovereign guarantee, had specific funding terms outlined in an agreement between MTNL, the Department of Telecommunications, and Beacon Trusteeship.

According to the filing, if MTNL defaults, the debenture trustee is empowered to invoke the sovereign guarantee. This would compel the Indian government to settle the outstanding interest and principal amounts due. The situation unfolds as a significant financial responsibility looms for the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025