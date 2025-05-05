Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses PIL on Tourist Safety in Hilly Regions

The Supreme Court has dismissed a PIL by Advocate Vishal Tiwari, calling for improved safety for tourists in hilly areas. The plea, seen as seeking publicity, was withdrawn without incurring costs. It was filed after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam raised safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) aimed at bolstering safety measures for tourists in hilly regions during summer vacations. The petition was filed by Advocate Vishal Tiwari, who highlighted the risk of terrorist attacks on tourists.

Presiding over the case, a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh criticized the petition as a quest for publicity, cautioning Tiwari but refraining from imposing fines. The court admonished Tiwari for failing to grasp the sensitive nature of such litigations.

In light of the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 individuals lost their lives, the plea emphasized the need for safety protocols and awareness among tourists. However, after facing criticism, Tiwari opted to withdraw the plea. The plea called for increased safety guidelines to protect tourists during attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

