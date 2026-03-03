Left Menu

NIA Seeks China's Aid to Track GoPro Linked to Pahalgam Terror Attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is seeking China's judicial assistance to trace a GoPro camera linked to the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. The device, crucial to uncovering the attackers' plans, was supplied to a Chinese company. NIA aims to identify the buyer and end-user to expose the conspiracy.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated steps to gather judicial assistance from China in tracking a critical GoPro Hero 12 Black camera, allegedly linked to the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack. The tragic incident, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists, is under intense investigation.

This camera is pivotal for investigators as it is believed to hold key information regarding pre-attack reconnaissance and the operational logistics planned by the terror module. The device, activated in China's Dongguan city in January 2024, was supplied by AE Group International Limited, raising suspicions about its role in the attack.

A special court in Jammu has permitted the NIA to send a Letter Rogatory to China's judicial authorities, seeking to unearth critical details about the camera's purchaser and user. Efforts to trace these parties are crucial, as the attack has been attributed to Lashkar-e-Taiba's proxy, the Resistance Front (TRF), elevating the incident's international ramifications.

