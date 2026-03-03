NIA Seeks China's Aid to Track GoPro Linked to Pahalgam Terror Attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated steps to gather judicial assistance from China in tracking a critical GoPro Hero 12 Black camera, allegedly linked to the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack. The tragic incident, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists, is under intense investigation.

This camera is pivotal for investigators as it is believed to hold key information regarding pre-attack reconnaissance and the operational logistics planned by the terror module. The device, activated in China's Dongguan city in January 2024, was supplied by AE Group International Limited, raising suspicions about its role in the attack.

A special court in Jammu has permitted the NIA to send a Letter Rogatory to China's judicial authorities, seeking to unearth critical details about the camera's purchaser and user. Efforts to trace these parties are crucial, as the attack has been attributed to Lashkar-e-Taiba's proxy, the Resistance Front (TRF), elevating the incident's international ramifications.