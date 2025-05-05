Innovative Water Conservation Strategies Spark Hope Ahead of Monsoon

In a bid to revolutionize water conservation strategies, over 150 districts in India showcased their innovative approaches during a meeting with the Jal Shakti ministry. Initiatives range from contouring hill slopes in Mirzapur to conducting water audits in Thiruvananthapuram.

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil, who chaired the session, commended these efforts, underscoring their importance in sustainable water management, especially as the monsoon season approaches. Paatil emphasized the critical role of public participation and community-driven solutions in addressing water scarcity.

Highlighting successful models, Nashik's Jalyukt Shivar Yojana, which aims at making villages water-scarcity free, was praised as exemplary. Meanwhile, East Khasi Hills and other districts are creatively adapting solutions to local conditions, ensuring long-term water security.

