Surya Kiran's Dazzling Debut in Nashik Skies

The Indian Air Force's elite aerobatic team, Surya Kiran, will grace the skies of Nashik for an exhilarating aero show on January 22 and 23, marking their inaugural performance in the city.

This dynamic display, held over the scenic Gangapur Dam, will feature nine Hawk Mk-132 aircraft executing precision maneuvers, some as low as 100-200 feet above the water, showcasing their exceptional skill and precision.

The aircraft are set to take off from Ozar Airport, a mere 26 km from the dam, embodying their motto 'Sadaiv Sarvottam'—'Always the Best'. Eager spectators can catch a mapping sortie at 9.30 am on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)