Left Menu

Surya Kiran's Dazzling Debut in Nashik Skies

The Indian Air Force's aerobatic team, Surya Kiran, is set to perform its first aero show in Nashik on January 22 and 23, showcasing maneuvers over Gangapur Dam with nine Hawk Mk-132 aircraft. The show emphasizes the team's motto 'Sadaiv Sarvottam'—'Always the Best'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 20-01-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 23:30 IST
Surya Kiran's Dazzling Debut in Nashik Skies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force's elite aerobatic team, Surya Kiran, will grace the skies of Nashik for an exhilarating aero show on January 22 and 23, marking their inaugural performance in the city.

This dynamic display, held over the scenic Gangapur Dam, will feature nine Hawk Mk-132 aircraft executing precision maneuvers, some as low as 100-200 feet above the water, showcasing their exceptional skill and precision.

The aircraft are set to take off from Ozar Airport, a mere 26 km from the dam, embodying their motto 'Sadaiv Sarvottam'—'Always the Best'. Eager spectators can catch a mapping sortie at 9.30 am on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chile's Presidential Cabinet: New Era of Economic and Political Shifts

Chile's Presidential Cabinet: New Era of Economic and Political Shifts

 Global
2
Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

 Global
3
South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

 South Korea
4
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026