States Battle Trump's Wind Energy Halt in Court

A coalition of Democratic state attorneys general launched a lawsuit on Monday against President Trump's directive to halt new wind energy projects. The coalition argues that the suspension poses a significant threat to the wind industry and clean energy sources.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Boston, led by New York state and joined by 17 others and the District of Columbia. The states claim the administration's decision to pause federal wind-energy approvals violates federal administrative law and lacked any detailed justification.

New York Attorney General Letitia James emphasized the critical impact of this decision on clean, reliable, and affordable energy. The states seek a court order to deem the pause unlawful and prevent its implementation by federal agencies.

