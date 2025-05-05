Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Journalist's Plea Against YouTube Channel Ban

The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Central government regarding journalist Sanjay Sharma's plea challenging the blocking of his YouTube channel on security grounds. Sharma argues the block was unconstitutional, done without notice, and violates his freedom of speech. The court will hear the case next week.

  • India

The Supreme Court, on Monday, issued a notice to the Central government and the Ministry of Home Affairs concerning a plea filed by journalist Sanjay Sharma. The plea challenges the blocking of Sharma's channel, '4PM News,' citing concerns over national security and public order.

A bench led by Justice B.R. Gavai responded by demanding a reply from the respondent authorities within two weeks. However, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Sharma, requested an expedited hearing, leading the bench to schedule a hearing for the following week.

Sharma's appeal argues that the channel's blockage is unconstitutional, arbitrary, and infringes upon his fundamental right to free speech under Article 19(1)(a) of the Indian Constitution. Moreover, he claims this action occurred without prior notice or a chance for a hearing, challenging the legality of the IT Rules, 2009, under which the channel was blocked.

