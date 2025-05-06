Markets React to Trump's Tariff Announcements Amidst Uncertain Economic Signals
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw declines after President Trump's announcement of new tariffs on foreign films, with the market experiencing volatility driven by trade policies and economic indicators. Investors anticipate the Federal Reserve's forthcoming monetary policy decision, amid mixed performances across sectors and significant corporate news.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 00:26 IST
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw modest declines after President Donald Trump's announcement of imposing a 100% tariff on foreign films ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week.
While the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly, the market remained volatile with varying performances across sectors as investors anticipated further economic insights from the Fed.
Notably, Skechers shares surged after a buyout deal, but major firms in film production and other sectors faced losses, reflecting investor uncertainty stemming from shifting trade policies and economic growth rates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
