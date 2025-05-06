Markets Fluctuate Amid Economic Indicators and Trade Tensions

Global markets showed varied trends on Monday, with MSCI's global equities index registering a slight decline after a prolonged period of gains. Meanwhile, oil prices fell as OPEC+ moved to boost production, and U.S. bond yields rose following positive economic signals at the start of a critical week for central banks.

The U.S. services sector evidently expanded in April due to increased orders, yet prices paid for materials hit an over two-year high, suggesting tariffs are pressuring inflation. Concurrently, a weaker U.S. dollar and safe-haven demand pushed gold prices upward as the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy awaited announcement.

Wall Street's main indices recuperated some losses, though the S&P 500 seemed poised for decline post a nine-day surge. Amidst this, uncertainty arose over trade policies, especially with President Trump's proposed tariffs on overseas film productions. Investors remained wary about possible similar measures on other critical industries. The day also observed reduced oil prices following the weekend decision by OPEC+ to expedite oil output increases.

