Bangladesh Urged to Bolster Inclusive Labour Policies to Secure Fair Work for All

A national dialogue held to mark Labour Day in Bangladesh has stirred urgent calls for the country to adopt a comprehensive national policy on equality, aiming to eliminate discrimination and promote inclusion across all facets of the labour market. Organized by the International Labour Organization (ILO), the Bangladesh Business and Disability Network, and Bonhishikha, the event convened policymakers, business leaders, activists, and marginalized workers who voiced the need for structural reforms to ensure that every willing worker can access decent employment opportunities.

The Call for an Inclusive Labour Market

The dialogue emphasized that a robust equality policy, underpinned by fair recruitment practices and anti-discrimination measures, is fundamental to economic justice, especially in a society still grappling with structural and unconscious biases in employment. ILO’s Country Director, Tuomo Poutiainen, opened the event by recognizing the resilience of Bangladesh’s workforce, particularly those often excluded from labour participation due to gender, disability, ethnicity, or socio-economic background.

“We gather to recognise the resilience, ambition, and rights of all workers, especially those whose voices have too often gone unheard. The importance of equal opportunities for all women and men cannot be overstated as Bangladesh charts a new future for its people,” said Poutiainen.

Voices from the Margins Demand Connection and Accountability

Md Rubel Islam, a student at UCEP Bangladesh, brought attention to a growing disconnect between the education system and employment realities. He voiced concerns about youth struggling to find jobs due to a lack of practical skills and meaningful engagement with employers. “Is there any communication between the education system and industry to keep youth up to date on employment requirements?” he asked, urging for initiatives that better align education with labour market needs.

Adding to the call for inclusivity, Lily Prue Marma from the Chittagong Hill Tracts spotlighted the systemic barriers faced by indigenous populations. She detailed the triple challenges of language barriers, geographic remoteness, and inadequate access to skills training and employment. “We need affirmative action policies and accountability mechanisms that ensure indigenous voices are not left behind,” she stressed.

Gender-Based Violence and Safety Concerns in the World of Work

Safety and protection of women workers emerged as a key concern during the dialogue. Sharmeen S Murshid, Advisor to the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and Ministry of Social Welfare, spoke candidly about the rampant sexual harassment women face in public transportation and at workplaces.

“There is a big gap in public transportation and at the workplace where sexual harassment is rampant, which requires policy reforms to guarantee the safety of women in the world of work,” said Murshid. She revealed that ministries are actively reviewing how to strengthen legal frameworks and ensure their implementation in every organization.

Labour Adviser Brigadier General (R.) Dr. M Sakhawat Hussain concluded the dialogue by underlining the critical importance of law enforcement. “There must be dire consequences for acts of sexual violence and harassment. We cannot achieve workplace equality if we fail to enforce existing laws,” he warned.

Workplace Culture Must Mirror Policy Intent

The Bangladesh Employers’ Federation’s Vice-President, Tahmid Ahmed, emphasized that policy alone is not sufficient. “Inclusion must go beyond policy. It must be part of the workplace culture that affords dignity and protection to all workers,” he said. He called upon business leaders to cultivate inclusive environments where marginalized workers can thrive.

Similarly, Badal Khan, Chairman of the National Coordination Committee for Workers’ Education (NCCWE), asserted that inclusion must be rooted in labour rights. “Effective inclusion can only be achieved on the basis of labour rights; this must be the foundation of inclusion and equality,” he remarked.

Inclusion as a Catalyst for Economic and Social Progress

The Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, AHM Shafiuzzaman, contextualized inclusion not just as a social good, but an economic imperative. “Inclusive labour markets are not just a development goal, but a question of dignity and equity as well as economic and social justice for everyone,” he said. He stressed that a labour market which enables participation from all sectors of society ultimately boosts community resilience and national economic performance.

Moving Forward: From Dialogue to Implementation

Participants universally acknowledged that persistent discrimination, both structural and unconscious, remains a barrier to labour market inclusion in Bangladesh. They urged for the swift enactment and implementation of inclusive national policies that address intersectional barriers—be it gender, disability, ethnicity, or regional disadvantage.

The Labour Day dialogue ended with renewed commitments from public and private stakeholders to translate insights into action. As Bangladesh continues its development journey, ensuring that no worker is left behind will be key to building a truly equitable and resilient workforce.