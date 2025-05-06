India Halts Indus Treaty in Diplomatic Push Post-Pahalgam Attack

In a dramatic shift of policy, India has moved to halt parts of the Indus Water Treaty amid rising tensions following the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives. The Chenab River, crucial for Pakistani agriculture, is seeing decreased water flow as India regulates gates at Baglihar and Salal dams.

This decision is part of India's wider strategy to pressure Pakistan diplomatically. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received support from locals, despite ecological concerns, as they expressed a strong stance against any water supply to Pakistan, emphasizing solidarity with the Indian Army.

Pakistan's military advisors in New Delhi have been declared persona non grata and expelled, further escalating diplomatic friction. Police in Akhnoor issued warnings due to potential flooding from unexpected rainfall, urging residents to evacuate. The Indian government is committed to punishing those responsible for the recent acts of terror.

