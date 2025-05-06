Left Menu

India Halts Indus Treaty in Diplomatic Push Post-Pahalgam Attack

In response to the Pahalgam attack, India halted the Indus Water Treaty and regulated river flow to Pakistan, impacting the Chenab River, a crucial agricultural water source. Diplomatic tensions rose as Pakistan's military advisors were expelled from India. Despite ecological concerns, local support for the measures remains strong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 10:31 IST
India Halts Indus Treaty in Diplomatic Push Post-Pahalgam Attack
Visuals from the Salal dam on Chenab river (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic shift of policy, India has moved to halt parts of the Indus Water Treaty amid rising tensions following the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives. The Chenab River, crucial for Pakistani agriculture, is seeing decreased water flow as India regulates gates at Baglihar and Salal dams.

This decision is part of India's wider strategy to pressure Pakistan diplomatically. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received support from locals, despite ecological concerns, as they expressed a strong stance against any water supply to Pakistan, emphasizing solidarity with the Indian Army.

Pakistan's military advisors in New Delhi have been declared persona non grata and expelled, further escalating diplomatic friction. Police in Akhnoor issued warnings due to potential flooding from unexpected rainfall, urging residents to evacuate. The Indian government is committed to punishing those responsible for the recent acts of terror.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025