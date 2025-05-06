Jammu & Kashmir SDRF Conducts Crucial Mock Drills Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions

The Ministry of Home Affairs has initiated a significant civil defence preparedness effort, with the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) conducting a strategic mock drill at Dal Lake, Srinagar. The exercise, centering on a simulated boat capsize scenario, took place on Tuesday, drawing attention from both local and national officials.

Arif Hussain, an SDRF member, elaborated on the context, stating, "Following directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, we are demonstrating our emergency response capabilities, specifically focusing on boat capsizing scenarios." Another SDRF personnel emphasized the importance of these drills as part of nationwide safety protocols.

High-ranking officials, including the DG of Civil Defence and DG of the National Disaster Response Force, convened with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, discussing strategies to enhance civil defense capabilities. Measures include air raid sirens, civilian training on protective actions during threats, and rehearsals for rapid evacuation plans.

The urgency for such drills is heightened by increasing tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. In response, India has granted its military full operational freedom to determine retaliatory measures and has suspended the Indus Water Treaty as a diplomatic move against Pakistan's alleged support of terrorism.

In a related security exercise, Ferozpur Cantonment experienced a total blackout rehearsal, highlighting the area's alert status. Police efforts were prominent during the drill, as officers ensured complete compliance and readiness in case of further incidents.

