Jammu & Kashmir SDRF Conducts Crucial Mock Drills Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions

In a bid to boost civil defense readiness, the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force executed a mock drill at Dal Lake, focusing on boat capsizing scenarios. This follows a heightened alert post-Pahalgam terror attacks, with the Indian government emphasizing robust security measures nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 11:45 IST
SDRF personnel conduct a mock drill at Dal Lake (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Home Affairs has initiated a significant civil defence preparedness effort, with the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) conducting a strategic mock drill at Dal Lake, Srinagar. The exercise, centering on a simulated boat capsize scenario, took place on Tuesday, drawing attention from both local and national officials.

Arif Hussain, an SDRF member, elaborated on the context, stating, "Following directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, we are demonstrating our emergency response capabilities, specifically focusing on boat capsizing scenarios." Another SDRF personnel emphasized the importance of these drills as part of nationwide safety protocols.

High-ranking officials, including the DG of Civil Defence and DG of the National Disaster Response Force, convened with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, discussing strategies to enhance civil defense capabilities. Measures include air raid sirens, civilian training on protective actions during threats, and rehearsals for rapid evacuation plans.

The urgency for such drills is heightened by increasing tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. In response, India has granted its military full operational freedom to determine retaliatory measures and has suspended the Indus Water Treaty as a diplomatic move against Pakistan's alleged support of terrorism.

In a related security exercise, Ferozpur Cantonment experienced a total blackout rehearsal, highlighting the area's alert status. Police efforts were prominent during the drill, as officers ensured complete compliance and readiness in case of further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

