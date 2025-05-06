Left Menu

India Prepares for Possible Crises with Nationwide Mock Drills

Amid rising tensions with Pakistan, Uttar Pradesh's police chief, Prashant Kumar, has mandated mock drills across all districts to enhance emergency preparedness. The initiative, aligned with the Union Home Ministry's directive, focuses on civil defence and protection strategies against potential threats.

Updated: 06-05-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 11:58 IST
Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh police chief, Prashant Kumar, has announced a state-wide initiative for conducting mock drills in coordination with the public, amid escalating tensions with neighboring Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference, DGP Kumar emphasized the importance of these exercises, following directives from the Government of India, to bolster emergency response across 19 districts categorized based on sensitivity and potential threats.

The move comes on the heels of a Union Home Ministry mandate for all states and territories to engage in civil defence drills, aimed at preparing citizens for potential air attacks and ensuring public safety.

Civil defence officials convened to discuss strategies for protecting urban populations, especially in the event of an air assault, providing citizens with vital knowledge on precautions and damage mitigation tactics.

The Indian government remains vigilant in response to heightened border tensions, especially following the Pahalgam terror attack, and is determined to pursue offenders with strict punitive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

