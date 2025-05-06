Lucknow Gears Up for Mock Drill Amid Heightened Security Concerns
On May 7, Lucknow prepares for a critical mock drill aimed at simulating an air attack scenario. With inputs from the Home Ministry, the drill is set to enhance citizen safety and disaster management skills, involving multiple agencies for an integrated response strategy.
In Lucknow, preparations are underway for a significant mock drill set for May 7, as directed by the Home Ministry. The exercise will take place at the Civil Defence Control Room and is designed to simulate measures necessary to protect citizens during potential air raids or disasters.
Chief Ward of Civil Defence, Amarnath Mishra, highlighted the comprehensive staff briefing aimed at readiness against enemy attacks. "We've informed all employees about the protocols to defend citizens if an airstrike hits the city. Guidelines on protection and crowd management during disasters were also discussed," he stated.
Uttar Pradesh's DGP, Prashant Kumar, emphasized statewide collaboration for the drill, urging integrated efforts between police, fire services, and the civil administration. Instructions include preparatory measures such as operationalizing Air Raid Sirens and updating evacuation plans.
