Left Menu

Lucknow Gears Up for Mock Drill Amid Heightened Security Concerns

On May 7, Lucknow prepares for a critical mock drill aimed at simulating an air attack scenario. With inputs from the Home Ministry, the drill is set to enhance citizen safety and disaster management skills, involving multiple agencies for an integrated response strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 12:37 IST
Lucknow Gears Up for Mock Drill Amid Heightened Security Concerns
Civil Defence prepares for mock drill in Lucknow (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Lucknow, preparations are underway for a significant mock drill set for May 7, as directed by the Home Ministry. The exercise will take place at the Civil Defence Control Room and is designed to simulate measures necessary to protect citizens during potential air raids or disasters.

Chief Ward of Civil Defence, Amarnath Mishra, highlighted the comprehensive staff briefing aimed at readiness against enemy attacks. "We've informed all employees about the protocols to defend citizens if an airstrike hits the city. Guidelines on protection and crowd management during disasters were also discussed," he stated.

Uttar Pradesh's DGP, Prashant Kumar, emphasized statewide collaboration for the drill, urging integrated efforts between police, fire services, and the civil administration. Instructions include preparatory measures such as operationalizing Air Raid Sirens and updating evacuation plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025