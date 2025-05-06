NSG Commandos Reevaluate Security at Shri Jagannath Temple Amid Heightened Safeguards

On Monday, an elite four-member team of National Security Guard (NSG) commandos conducted a comprehensive security review at the Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri as part of their yearly routine. Speaking to the media, Vinit Agrawal, Superintendent of Police, Puri, confirmed that the purpose of their visit was to examine and bolster security measures surrounding this revered and frequently visited pilgrimage site.

The visit included an extensive evaluation of entry and exit points, crowd management strategies, emergency response plans, and the cohesion between local police and temple security teams. The NSG, which is India's top counter-terrorism agency, executes such meticulous reviews periodically across major religious and public venues to ensure an elevated state of readiness against potential threats. It was noted by sources that this exercise was standard procedure and not triggered by any specific alerts.

Given its status as a high-security zone, particularly during the annual Rath Yatra that draws millions of devotees, the Shri Jagannath Temple benefits from multiple security layers. The routine inspection by the NSG is viewed as a strategic move to further reinforce security protocols. Local authorities reported that the operation proceeded smoothly and the NSG team has communicated their insights with district police to explore enhancements in the current security setup.

Meanwhile, in light of the tragic Pahalgam attacks that claimed 26 lives, the Union Home Ministry has mandated mock drills on May 7 in several states to bolster civil defence readiness. These include activating Air Raid Warning Sirens and providing training on civil defence strategies to citizens, students, and others, to better prepare for possible hostile threats. Additionally, measures include implementing blackout protocols, early camouflage tactics for critical installations, and refreshing evacuation plans alongside rehearsals.

