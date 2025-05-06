Adani Power Secures Landmark Deal for Uttar Pradesh Energy Needs

In a significant development, Adani Power has been awarded a contract to supply 1,500 megawatts of electricity to the state of Uttar Pradesh. The agreement holds a duration of 25 years, with energy pricing locked at Rs 5.38 per unit, according to informed sources.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has given its nod to the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), establishing a strategic partnership between Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) and Adani Power for the supply of thermal power over the long term, sources confirmed.

The process began when Uttar Pradesh issued a tender for 1,600 MW of thermal power, anticipating a heightened electricity demand of 10,795 MW by 2033-24. Adani Power's bid was the most cost-effective, including both fixed and variable charges, and a new power plant will be constructed in the state.

