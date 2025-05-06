Left Menu

Adani Power Secures Landmark Deal for Uttar Pradesh Energy Needs

Adani Power has secured a contract to supply 1,500 MW of electricity to Uttar Pradesh for 25 years. The agreement, approved by the state cabinet, includes a Power Purchase Agreement for thermal power. Adani's competitive bid was the lowest among contenders, ensuring a new plant in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 14:55 IST
Adani Power Secures Landmark Deal for Uttar Pradesh Energy Needs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Adani Power has been awarded a contract to supply 1,500 megawatts of electricity to the state of Uttar Pradesh. The agreement holds a duration of 25 years, with energy pricing locked at Rs 5.38 per unit, according to informed sources.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has given its nod to the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), establishing a strategic partnership between Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) and Adani Power for the supply of thermal power over the long term, sources confirmed.

The process began when Uttar Pradesh issued a tender for 1,600 MW of thermal power, anticipating a heightened electricity demand of 10,795 MW by 2033-24. Adani Power's bid was the most cost-effective, including both fixed and variable charges, and a new power plant will be constructed in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025