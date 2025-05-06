Left Menu

Bank of Baroda Reports Solid Profit Growth Amid Asset Quality Improvements

State-owned Bank of Baroda achieved a 3% rise in net profit, reaching Rs 5,048 crore for the March quarter of FY25. The bank saw an increase in total income despite a decline in net interest income. Asset quality improved with reduced NPAs, enhancing financial stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 14:58 IST
Bank of Baroda Reports Solid Profit Growth Amid Asset Quality Improvements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Bank of Baroda announced a 3% increase in its net profit to Rs 5,048 crore for the March quarter of FY25, marking an improvement from Rs 4,886 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The bank reported a rise in total income to Rs 35,852 crore, owing to a robust performance compared to Rs 33,775 crore previously. However, a decline in net interest income was noted, dropping to Rs 11,020 crore. Despite this, the bank's asset quality showed positive signs with Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) reducing to 2.26% of total advances.

Enhancing its financial resilience, the bank's net NPAs declined to 0.58%, while its capital adequacy ratio improved to 17.19%. For the financial year 2024-25, Bank of Baroda's profit jumped 10% to Rs 19,581 crore, alongside a total income rise to Rs 1,38,089 crore. The board has proposed a dividend of Rs 8.35 per share for the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025