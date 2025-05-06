Mumbai Police Unearths Massive Redevelopment Fraud in Mumbai Municipal Corporation

In a significant crackdown, the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police has exposed large-scale irregularities in redevelopment projects, highlighting a web of fraudulent activities within the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Key findings indicate that Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for nine properties were executed unilaterally and involved unauthorized signatories.

The police investigation, launched on March 20, 2024, has identified former Assistant Engineers, municipal water pipeline officers, corporation officials, and contractor representatives as key players. These individuals allegedly collaborated to manipulate contract terms, favoring contractors significantly while sidelining property owners.

Financial fraud amounting to approximately Rs 565.48 crores has been linked to these irregularities. The case, now registered under multiple IPC sections, including fraud and forgery charges, also implicates collusion among municipal officers and contractors. Investigations are still underway as authorities strive to unravel the full extent of the fraudulent network. On April 6, 2024, the Azad Maidan Police Station registered the case under CR No. 74/2024, marking a pivotal step in judicial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)