Left Menu

Himachal PWD Minister Outlines Road Infrastructure Goals and Reforms

Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced plans to advance the state's road network under PMGSY-IV. Highlighting efforts in rural road development and infrastructure reform, Singh stressed the importance of connectivity. He also announced a major reform to end VIP culture in government rest houses. Dialogue to resolve opposition concerns continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:26 IST
Himachal PWD Minister Outlines Road Infrastructure Goals and Reforms
Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vikramaditya Singh, Minister for Public Works Department (PWD) in Himachal Pradesh, unveiled detailed plans to boost the state's road infrastructure under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) stage four. Speaking at a press conference in Shimla, Singh expressed optimism about acquiring federal approval to further develop 1,400 kilometers of roads, aiming to connect 1,560 habitations.

Highlighting ongoing projects, Singh shared that under PMGSY-III, 3,100 kilometers of roads and 43 bridges have been sanctioned across Mandi, Kangra, and Hamirpur districts. With an Rs 905 crore budget, Singh is determined to finalize the projects by late 2024, collaborating with federal bodies to overcome rural and topographical challenges.

Singh also revealed a significant reform initiative, targeting the end of VIP culture in government rest houses. Under the new protocol, only one room per rest house will be reserved for official use, with remaining rooms open to the public. Discussions with opposition parties are underway to ensure continued balanced development across Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025