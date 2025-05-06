Himachal PWD Minister Outlines Road Infrastructure Goals and Reforms

Vikramaditya Singh, Minister for Public Works Department (PWD) in Himachal Pradesh, unveiled detailed plans to boost the state's road infrastructure under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) stage four. Speaking at a press conference in Shimla, Singh expressed optimism about acquiring federal approval to further develop 1,400 kilometers of roads, aiming to connect 1,560 habitations.

Highlighting ongoing projects, Singh shared that under PMGSY-III, 3,100 kilometers of roads and 43 bridges have been sanctioned across Mandi, Kangra, and Hamirpur districts. With an Rs 905 crore budget, Singh is determined to finalize the projects by late 2024, collaborating with federal bodies to overcome rural and topographical challenges.

Singh also revealed a significant reform initiative, targeting the end of VIP culture in government rest houses. Under the new protocol, only one room per rest house will be reserved for official use, with remaining rooms open to the public. Discussions with opposition parties are underway to ensure continued balanced development across Himachal Pradesh.

