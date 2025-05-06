ECI Engages BSP in Strategic Dialogue to Bolster Electoral Integrity
The Election Commission of India (ECI) met with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders, including Chief Mayawati, in New Delhi. This meeting aligns with ECI's vision to enhance the electoral system through stakeholder engagement. New initiatives announced aim to improve electoral roll accuracy and facilitate better data integration.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) convened a strategic meeting with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), led by Chief Mayawati, at their headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar led the discussions, accompanied by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. BSP's General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra and Treasurer Sridhar were among the attendees.
The ECI emphasized its commitment to fostering regular interactions with national and state political parties, as highlighted in an official statement. These interactions provide a platform for constructive discussions where party leaders can present their concerns and suggestions directly to the Commission, aiming to strengthen the electoral framework.
The meeting aligns with the Commission's ongoing initiatives to enhance the electoral process. In May, the ECI unveiled three initiatives to boost the accuracy of electoral rolls, which include integrating death registration data with the electoral database and redesigning Voter Information Slips to be more user-friendly.
