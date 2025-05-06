Shareholders Reject Remuneration Report at Plus500 AGM

In a notable development at the Annual General Meeting of Plus500 Ltd, shareholders voted against Resolution 11, which addressed the advisory vote on directors' remuneration. This surprising outcome highlights investor unrest regarding executive compensation.

The defeat of this resolution emphasizes growing concerns about the alignment of executive pay with shareholder interests, as stakeholders demand more responsible governance practices from the company.

The result of the advisory vote may prompt Plus500 to reassess its approach to remuneration and bolster its strategies to regain investor confidence in its governance policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)