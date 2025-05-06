Left Menu

Delhi's Battle Against Pollution: A Strategic Plan Unveiled

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a comprehensive plan to combat pollution, emphasizing the introduction of 1000 water sprinkler vehicles. The government aims to involve the public in a future plan for 2025-26, with measures to mitigate air pollution. Improved AQI prompted the revocation of GRAP Stage-I.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:32 IST
Delhi's Battle Against Pollution: A Strategic Plan Unveiled
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to tackle Delhi's persistent pollution problem, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the government's plan to deploy 1000 water sprinkler vehicles in the capital. Meeting with officials, she stressed the need for comprehensive strategies, including the installation of sprinklers on high-rise buildings and construction sites.

Addressing the media, Gupta highlighted the administration's commitment to engage citizens by unveiling a detailed plan for public feedback by 2025-26. Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa further assured that proactive measures and timely information for vehicle owners will be part of this initiative.

The focus on pollution control gained momentum after the Commission for Air Quality Management lifted the Graded Response Action Plan Stage-I, as the Air Quality Index improved to the 'Moderate' category due to favorable weather conditions. Meteorological forecasts predict continued improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025