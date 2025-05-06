Delhi's Battle Against Pollution: A Strategic Plan Unveiled

In a decisive move to tackle Delhi's persistent pollution problem, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the government's plan to deploy 1000 water sprinkler vehicles in the capital. Meeting with officials, she stressed the need for comprehensive strategies, including the installation of sprinklers on high-rise buildings and construction sites.

Addressing the media, Gupta highlighted the administration's commitment to engage citizens by unveiling a detailed plan for public feedback by 2025-26. Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa further assured that proactive measures and timely information for vehicle owners will be part of this initiative.

The focus on pollution control gained momentum after the Commission for Air Quality Management lifted the Graded Response Action Plan Stage-I, as the Air Quality Index improved to the 'Moderate' category due to favorable weather conditions. Meteorological forecasts predict continued improvements.

