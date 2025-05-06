Left Menu

Nationwide Mock Drills to Bolster Civil Defence Readiness

Ahead of national mock drills on May 7, locations in Bengaluru, Raichur, and Karwar are awaited. The Union Home Ministry aims to enhance civil defence mechanisms in 244 districts, assessing air raid systems and preparedness against potential threats amid rising tensions with Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:33 IST
Nationwide Mock Drills to Bolster Civil Defence Readiness
Dr PRS Chetan, Civil Defence, The Additional Chief Officer and Commanding Officer of the Quick Response Team (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In light of escalating tensions with Pakistan, the Union Home Ministry is set to oversee nationwide Civil Defence Exercise and Rehearsal on May 7. This extensive plan will span 244 districts and aims to bolster overall preparedness.

Dr. PRS Chetan, leading the Quick Response Team, shared that specific locations in Bengaluru, Raichur, and Karwar are yet to be finalised ahead of the drills. The Ministry of Home Affairs seizes this opportunity to test air raid warning systems and the operational capacity of various communication links.

This exercise represents a multifaceted effort. It involves training civilians, particularly students, in civil defence, assessing evacuation plans, and ensuring the readiness of essential services. The tragic attack in Pahalgam has intensified such preparations, highlighting the importance of civil defence mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025