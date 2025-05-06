Nationwide Mock Drills to Bolster Civil Defence Readiness

In light of escalating tensions with Pakistan, the Union Home Ministry is set to oversee nationwide Civil Defence Exercise and Rehearsal on May 7. This extensive plan will span 244 districts and aims to bolster overall preparedness.

Dr. PRS Chetan, leading the Quick Response Team, shared that specific locations in Bengaluru, Raichur, and Karwar are yet to be finalised ahead of the drills. The Ministry of Home Affairs seizes this opportunity to test air raid warning systems and the operational capacity of various communication links.

This exercise represents a multifaceted effort. It involves training civilians, particularly students, in civil defence, assessing evacuation plans, and ensuring the readiness of essential services. The tragic attack in Pahalgam has intensified such preparations, highlighting the importance of civil defence mechanisms.

