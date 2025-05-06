High-Stakes Diplomatic Moves: Iran and US Set for Fresh Nuclear Talks
Iran and the United States are expected to resume nuclear negotiations over the weekend in Oman, with May 11 being a likely date. Despite initial plans for talks in Rome, logistical reasons led to a postponement. The discussions will focus on resolving longstanding issues with international involvement.
High-stakes nuclear talks between Iran and the United States are slated to resume over the weekend in Oman, potentially commencing on May 11, according to Iranian state media.
Sources signal that the negotiations, postponed from an initial May 3 date in Rome due to logistical issues, will unfold over two days in Muscat.
Both Tehran and Washington are underscoring commitment to dialogue, as Russia stands by ready to mediate. Concerns over Iran's nuclear program's intentions persist, heightening the talks' significance.
