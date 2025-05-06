High-Stakes Diplomatic Moves: Iran and US Set for Fresh Nuclear Talks

High-stakes nuclear talks between Iran and the United States are slated to resume over the weekend in Oman, potentially commencing on May 11, according to Iranian state media.

Sources signal that the negotiations, postponed from an initial May 3 date in Rome due to logistical issues, will unfold over two days in Muscat.

Both Tehran and Washington are underscoring commitment to dialogue, as Russia stands by ready to mediate. Concerns over Iran's nuclear program's intentions persist, heightening the talks' significance.

