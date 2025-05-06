HUDCO's Major Debenture Venture: A Rs 2,190 Crore Move
HUDCO, a state-owned corporation, is set to raise up to Rs 2,190 crore through the issuance of debentures. The Bond Allotment Committee has approved these debentures which are non-convertible and redeemable, offering a 6.9% annual interest, maturing in five years.
- Country:
- India
The state-owned Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) is gearing up for a significant financial move by planning to raise up to Rs 2,190 crore. This will be achieved through the issue of non-convertible debentures, as confirmed in a recent regulatory filing.
According to the announcement, HUDCO's 'Bond Allotment Committee' has granted approval for the issuance of unsecured, taxable, redeemable, non-cumulative NCDs with a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each. These debentures will be offered on a private placement basis and are due for redemption at the end of five years, carrying an annual coupon rate of 6.9%.
As a company engaged in the financing of housing and infrastructure projects, HUDCO's new debenture issuance underscores its ongoing commitment to fueling development through strategic financial instruments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
COAI Challenges MMRC's Telecom Infrastructure Decision
Fadnavis Pushes for Timely Completion of Key Maharashtra Infrastructure Projects
Infrastructure Sector Growth Slows to 3.8% in March
Challenges in Expanding IT Infrastructure in Tamil Nadu: Minister Speaks
Diplomatic Tensions: Putin's Focus on Civilian Infrastructure Talks