Gwalior's Bright Star: Rimjhim Karothiya Shines in State Board Exams

Rimjhim Karothiya, a young academic achiever from Gwalior, has made headlines after securing the top spot in the commerce stream in the Madhya Pradesh class 12 state board exams for 2025. Surpassing numerous peers, she scored an impressive 491 out of 500, earning the second-highest rank across the state.

In an interview with ANI, Rimjhim shared insights into her disciplined study routine, revealing she consistently dedicated three to four hours daily to her education. She credited her impressive achievement to the unwavering support of her parents and teachers. Her father, a driver, and her dedicated mother have been instrumental in her success.

Expressing aspirations to pursue a career as a Chartered Accountant, Rimjhim advised future students to prioritize consistent study habits. Her mother, Manju Karothiya, expressed immense pride in her daughter's accomplishments, underlining Rimjhim's commitment and self-reliant study approach, which didn't rely on additional coaching classes.

