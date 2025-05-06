EU's Road to Energy Independence: Phasing Out Russian Gas by 2027

The European Commission will next month set forth legal measures aimed at eliminating the EU's dependency on Russian gas and liquefied natural gas by the end of 2027. This move is part of the EU's broader strategy to sever its long-standing energy ties with Russia, triggered by Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

In a roadmap disclosed on Tuesday, the EU executive announced plans for a June proposal to prohibit ongoing Russian gas imports under existing contracts by end-2027. Additionally, a ban on imports through any new contracts and existing spot agreements will be proposed by 2025.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the necessity for Europe to cut off energy ties with unreliable partners, ensuring that energy imports do not fund aggression against Ukraine. Despite some EU industry support for Russian gas, the EU aims to reduce its dependence, with Russian gas making up 19% of current supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)