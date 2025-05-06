Left Menu

EU's Road to Energy Independence: Phasing Out Russian Gas by 2027

The European Commission will propose legal measures to cease EU imports of Russian gas by 2027, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With 19% of EU gas still from Russia, the plan includes banning new and existing contracts for Russian imports and increasing US LNG purchases to replace volumes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:07 IST
EU's Road to Energy Independence: Phasing Out Russian Gas by 2027
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission will next month set forth legal measures aimed at eliminating the EU's dependency on Russian gas and liquefied natural gas by the end of 2027. This move is part of the EU's broader strategy to sever its long-standing energy ties with Russia, triggered by Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

In a roadmap disclosed on Tuesday, the EU executive announced plans for a June proposal to prohibit ongoing Russian gas imports under existing contracts by end-2027. Additionally, a ban on imports through any new contracts and existing spot agreements will be proposed by 2025.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the necessity for Europe to cut off energy ties with unreliable partners, ensuring that energy imports do not fund aggression against Ukraine. Despite some EU industry support for Russian gas, the EU aims to reduce its dependence, with Russian gas making up 19% of current supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025