Czech Court Stalls South Korea's Nuclear Deal

A Czech court halted a deal with South Korea's KHNP to build two nuclear reactors, despite KHNP winning a tender over France's EDF. The nuclear project, aimed at reducing fossil fuel dependency, faces delay due to EDF's legal challenge, with no clear timeline for resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:46 IST
A court in the Czech Republic has interrupted the government's plans to finalize a deal with South Korea's Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) for the construction of two nuclear reactors, a decision with significant energy implications.

KHNP emerged victorious in a competitive public tender last year, outbidding France's EDF with ambitious plans to build the reactors at the Dukovany plant—part of the Czech strategy to pivot away from fossil fuels. Originally, the contract signing between KHNP and the semi-state-owned power company CEZ was slated for Wednesday.

However, EDF lodged a legal challenge on Friday after its objections were dismissed by the Czech antitrust authority. The Brno Regional Court ruled that the government could not proceed with signing the deal before resolving EDF's case, a verdict expected to maintain energy transition uncertainties. Prime Minister Petr Fiala believes the tender process was legitimate and transparent, denying immediate comments from EDF.

(With inputs from agencies.)

