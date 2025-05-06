Lt Gen Dhillon Reassures Citizens Amid Mock Drills

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:59 IST
Retired Lt Gen KJS Dhillon (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Gen KJS Dhillon (Retd) has sought to reassure citizens regarding upcoming mock drills scheduled for Wednesday, emphasizing that these exercises are standard procedures in border regions designed to enhance public safety. Speaking to ANI, Lt Gen Dhillon highlighted that mock drills have historically been common practices in border areas to prepare citizens for potential emergencies.

Reflecting on his own experiences during the 1971 war, Lt Gen Dhillon recalled engaging in similar drills as a young student in Amritsar and noted that such preparatory actions were routine in places like Ferozepur. He stressed the exercises' educational purpose, aimed at teaching civilians how to effectively protect themselves in the event of any hostile action.

He clarified misconceptions about the blackout procedure, explaining it involves using dark curtains to obscure indoor lighting from aircraft view, describing it as a practical safety measure. Addressing public concerns, Lt Gen Dhillon dismissed fears of imminent threat, asserting, 'There is no need to panic' and assured that Pakistan lacks resources for such extensive attacks. He urged the public to remain calm and follow official instructions during the drills, ensuring their safety through cooperation and adherence to guidelines.

Meanwhile, authorities in Kashmir will conduct a Civil Defence Mock Drill at 4 pm on Wednesday, as confirmed by the Srinagar Police. The drill, aimed at testing emergency response capabilities, will involve siren activations across various locations, with officials urging public cooperation and calmness during the exercise.

This comes amid heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities. The government has vowed to deliver strict punishment to those responsible for the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

