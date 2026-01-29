Kashmir Students Experience 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' in Rajasthan

A delegation of students from Kashmir visited Rajasthan under the 'Bharat Darshan' program and met with the state's Governor, Haribhau Bagde, at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Governor Bagde highlighted Kashmir as the core of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', reflecting the nation's cultural unity amid diversity. He emphasized that India's identity is intertwined with the historical heritage and natural beauty of its states, encouraging dedication towards 'Maa Bharati'.

Accompanied by officials from the Sashastra Seema Bal's 10th Battalion in Srinagar, students from districts such as Srinagar, Pulwama, Baramulla, and Kupwara shared their cultural tour experiences with the governor.

