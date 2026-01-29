Left Menu

Kashmir Students Experience 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' in Rajasthan

A group of students from Kashmir, as part of the 'Bharat Darshan' program, met with Governor Haribhau Bagde in Rajasthan. The interaction emphasized India's cultural unity and Kashmir's essential role in this identity. Students shared their experiences and views on Indian culture during the visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:43 IST
Kashmir Students Experience 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' in Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of students from Kashmir visited Rajasthan under the 'Bharat Darshan' program and met with the state's Governor, Haribhau Bagde, at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Governor Bagde highlighted Kashmir as the core of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', reflecting the nation's cultural unity amid diversity. He emphasized that India's identity is intertwined with the historical heritage and natural beauty of its states, encouraging dedication towards 'Maa Bharati'.

Accompanied by officials from the Sashastra Seema Bal's 10th Battalion in Srinagar, students from districts such as Srinagar, Pulwama, Baramulla, and Kupwara shared their cultural tour experiences with the governor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026