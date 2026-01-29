Kashmir Students Experience 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' in Rajasthan
A group of students from Kashmir, as part of the 'Bharat Darshan' program, met with Governor Haribhau Bagde in Rajasthan. The interaction emphasized India's cultural unity and Kashmir's essential role in this identity. Students shared their experiences and views on Indian culture during the visit.
A delegation of students from Kashmir visited Rajasthan under the 'Bharat Darshan' program and met with the state's Governor, Haribhau Bagde, at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.
Governor Bagde highlighted Kashmir as the core of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', reflecting the nation's cultural unity amid diversity. He emphasized that India's identity is intertwined with the historical heritage and natural beauty of its states, encouraging dedication towards 'Maa Bharati'.
Accompanied by officials from the Sashastra Seema Bal's 10th Battalion in Srinagar, students from districts such as Srinagar, Pulwama, Baramulla, and Kupwara shared their cultural tour experiences with the governor.
