Left Menu

Controversy Over Union Bank's Bulk Book Purchase

Union Bank of India faces scrutiny for purchasing 2 lakh copies of a book by former IMF Executive Director K V Subramanian. Allegations of misuse of public funds surface as the government terminates Subramanian's position prematurely. Congress raises concerns about propaganda and improper use of his official position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:24 IST
Controversy Over Union Bank's Bulk Book Purchase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Union Bank of India is under examination for potential procedural lapses related to a significant procurement order involving 2 lakh copies of a book authored by former IMF Executive Director K V Subramanian, valued at approximately Rs 7.25 crore.

The government's move to terminate Subramanian's services, effective April 30, six months before his term's end, has intensified debate, with political factions alleging this decision stems from alleged improprieties and the irresponsible use of public funds.

Contentions have arisen over allegations that Subramanian might have exerted undue influence on entities to purchase his publication, with Congress criticizing the procurement as unnecessary expenditure by public coffers aimed at political propaganda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025