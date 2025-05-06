Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's Strategic Move: Forging Mineral Ties with the U.S.

Saudi Arabia plans to discuss a cooperation agreement with the U.S. on mining and mineral resources. This aligns with its Vision 2030 to diversify away from oil. The kingdom's Ma'aden is also exploring partnerships with foreign firms for rare earth processing.

06-05-2025
Saudi Arabia is poised to engage in talks with the United States concerning a potential agreement on collaboration in mining and mineral resources. The Saudi cabinet has made a statement, through the state news agency, indicating that this memorandum will be negotiated by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the U.S. Department of Energy. However, specific details of the memorandum remain undisclosed.

This development comes as U.S. President Donald Trump is set to visit Saudi Arabia next week. The kingdom is rapidly advancing its mining sector, a significant part of its Vision 2030 economic shift aimed at reducing dependency on oil. Gold, phosphate rock, and bauxite are leading resources in this expansion.

Recent announcements highlight significant domestic resource discoveries in Saudi Arabia, with officials increasing their mineral reserve estimates to $2.5 trillion, thanks in part to new rare earths findings. Reuters has reported the potential for a partnership with one of four foreign companies, including U.S. firm MP Materials. Additionally, Saudi's international mining activity is growing, as evidenced by a deal that saw Manara Minerals become a 10% shareholder in Vale's $26 billion spin-off Vale Base Metals in 2023.

