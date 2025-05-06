Himachal Pradesh CM Pushes Reforms in Education and Employee Welfare

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized expediting the promotion process for principals in government senior secondary schools during a high-level meeting with the education department. He reiterated the state's dedication to employee welfare, highlighting efforts to ensure government employees receive timely benefits.

CM Sukhu stressed the pivotal role of government employees in the state's development, underscoring ongoing reforms in the education sector aimed at enhancing student learning experiences. He noted significant improvements in national education rankings, applauding teachers for their crucial contributions to providing quality education.

The Chief Minister also addressed compassionate employment, setting a goal to clear pending cases within a year and increasing the annual income threshold from Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. These initiatives reflect the state's commitment to fostering education and ensuring employee welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)