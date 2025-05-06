Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM Pushes Reforms in Education and Employee Welfare

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has directed the expeditious promotion of principals in senior secondary schools, emphasizing employee welfare. Reforms in the education sector have improved national rankings. The government aims to clear compassionate employment backlogs, raising the income criterion to Rs 3 lakh annually.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized expediting the promotion process for principals in government senior secondary schools during a high-level meeting with the education department. He reiterated the state's dedication to employee welfare, highlighting efforts to ensure government employees receive timely benefits.

CM Sukhu stressed the pivotal role of government employees in the state's development, underscoring ongoing reforms in the education sector aimed at enhancing student learning experiences. He noted significant improvements in national education rankings, applauding teachers for their crucial contributions to providing quality education.

The Chief Minister also addressed compassionate employment, setting a goal to clear pending cases within a year and increasing the annual income threshold from Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. These initiatives reflect the state's commitment to fostering education and ensuring employee welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

