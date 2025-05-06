Pipeline Politics: Xi and Putin's Energy Agenda

During a highly anticipated visit to Moscow, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's President Vladimir Putin are slated to address critical issues, notably in the energy sector. Central to their discussion is the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, a major project that symbolizes the strengthening of energy ties between the two nations.

Xi's four-day official visit will coincide with the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany, bringing together global leaders in the Russian capital. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed the pipeline, which positions Russia as China's leading supplier, remains a key topic.

The pipeline proposal via Mongolia, though years in the making, assumes new urgency as Russia looks to China, instead of Europe, as its top gas customer. However, experts suggest China's additional gas needs may not materialize until after 2030. Key unresolved issues include finalizing natural gas prices before construction can commence.

