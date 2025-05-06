Left Menu

Pipeline Politics: Xi and Putin's Energy Agenda

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will address sensitive topics, including energy cooperation and the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, during Xi's four-day visit to Moscow. The pipeline aims to strengthen China's gas supply but faces challenges like pricing. Though proposed years ago, urgency increases as Russia shifts focus to China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During a highly anticipated visit to Moscow, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's President Vladimir Putin are slated to address critical issues, notably in the energy sector. Central to their discussion is the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, a major project that symbolizes the strengthening of energy ties between the two nations.

Xi's four-day official visit will coincide with the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany, bringing together global leaders in the Russian capital. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed the pipeline, which positions Russia as China's leading supplier, remains a key topic.

The pipeline proposal via Mongolia, though years in the making, assumes new urgency as Russia looks to China, instead of Europe, as its top gas customer. However, experts suggest China's additional gas needs may not materialize until after 2030. Key unresolved issues include finalizing natural gas prices before construction can commence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

