Congress Leader's Alleged Social Media Post Sparks Political Storm

A Congress leader, N Subramanian, was taken into custody on Saturday following allegations of sharing an AI-generated photograph depicting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alongside Unnikrishnan Potty, an accused in the Sabarimala gold case, according to police reports.

The controversy escalated after Subramanian, a member of the Congress's Political Affairs Committee, shared the image on social media, prompting a police probe. Officials initially suggested an arrest but later clarified the situation. Subramanian claimed the photograph originated from a video by the Chief Minister's office.

Tensions surged within the political landscape as Congress figures accused the government of suppressing criticism and displaying double standards in handling political dissent, urging the police to adhere to democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)