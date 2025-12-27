Left Menu

Congress Leader's Alleged Social Media Post Sparks Political Storm

A Congress leader faced scrutiny and was detained for allegedly sharing an AI-generated photo implicating Kerala's Chief Minister in connection with a gold smuggling case. The incident intensified political tensions, with Congress leaders accusing the government of stifling dissent while authorities maintained the case involved only bailable offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 27-12-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 17:40 IST
Congress Leader's Alleged Social Media Post Sparks Political Storm
Congress leader
  • Country:
  • India

A Congress leader, N Subramanian, was taken into custody on Saturday following allegations of sharing an AI-generated photograph depicting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alongside Unnikrishnan Potty, an accused in the Sabarimala gold case, according to police reports.

The controversy escalated after Subramanian, a member of the Congress's Political Affairs Committee, shared the image on social media, prompting a police probe. Officials initially suggested an arrest but later clarified the situation. Subramanian claimed the photograph originated from a video by the Chief Minister's office.

Tensions surged within the political landscape as Congress figures accused the government of suppressing criticism and displaying double standards in handling political dissent, urging the police to adhere to democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hyderabad Sees Dip in Crime Rate, Rise in Tech-Driven Policing

Hyderabad Sees Dip in Crime Rate, Rise in Tech-Driven Policing

 India
2
MP Ruhullah Mehdi Labels Lynching as 'Terrorism' Under BJP Rule

MP Ruhullah Mehdi Labels Lynching as 'Terrorism' Under BJP Rule

 India
3
Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Mohali: 15 Arrested

Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Mohali: 15 Arrested

 India
4
Protests and Arrests: Bajrang Dal's Clash Over Alleged Vandalism in Chhattisgarh

Protests and Arrests: Bajrang Dal's Clash Over Alleged Vandalism in Chhattis...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025