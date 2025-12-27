Kavach on Track: India's Railways Gears Up for Safety Boost by 2026

The Indian Railways is pressing forward with plans to implement Kavach, an advanced automatic train protection system, by 2026 on key rail routes such as Mumbai-Delhi and Delhi-Howrah. Officials report steady progress despite missing initial deadlines, with significant portions of the required infrastructure already in place.

Kavach, developed indigenously, offers vital protections by automatically applying brakes if trains exceed speed limits. As of now, 25% of the routes are operational with remaining segments showing substantial improvements. The Ministry aims to complete installations across high-density corridors, ensuring greater safety and efficiency.

Efforts to expand the system have accelerated, with bids invited to equip thousands more locomotives and various companies competing for approval. This large-scale project reflects the Railways' commitment to modernizing operations and mitigating human error risks, amid the growing complexity of India's railway networks.