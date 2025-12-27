Left Menu

Assam's Identity Battle: Sarma's Call to Protect 'Swadesh' and 'Swajati'

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has framed the upcoming assembly elections as a battle to protect the state's identity and culture from Bangladeshi infiltrators. He alleges that political weaknesses have allowed the rise of a significant non-indigenous population, threatening Assam's cultural integrity.

Updated: 27-12-2025 17:36 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared that the upcoming assembly elections are as much about safeguarding identity and culture as they are a fight over politics. He emphasized that the electoral battle is about 'swadesh' (nation) and 'swajati' (own community), encapsulating a wider effort to protect the land and culture of Assam's people.

Speaking at a BJP executive meeting, Sarma characterized the elections as a struggle against Bangladeshi infiltrators, suggesting they pose a threat of darkness overwhelming the state. The chief minister highlighted the BJP as the last beacon of hope to secure Assam's future, faith, and traditions.

Sarma's rhetoric also touched on sensitive demographics, alleging that a significant rise in Bangladeshi-origin Muslims could imbalance the region's cultural heritage. He called upon voters to support the BJP's cause, saying they must act to preserve their 'jati, mati, and bheti' (community, land, and roots).

(With inputs from agencies.)

