Assam's Identity Battle: Sarma's Call to Protect 'Swadesh' and 'Swajati'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared that the upcoming assembly elections are as much about safeguarding identity and culture as they are a fight over politics. He emphasized that the electoral battle is about 'swadesh' (nation) and 'swajati' (own community), encapsulating a wider effort to protect the land and culture of Assam's people.

Speaking at a BJP executive meeting, Sarma characterized the elections as a struggle against Bangladeshi infiltrators, suggesting they pose a threat of darkness overwhelming the state. The chief minister highlighted the BJP as the last beacon of hope to secure Assam's future, faith, and traditions.

Sarma's rhetoric also touched on sensitive demographics, alleging that a significant rise in Bangladeshi-origin Muslims could imbalance the region's cultural heritage. He called upon voters to support the BJP's cause, saying they must act to preserve their 'jati, mati, and bheti' (community, land, and roots).

(With inputs from agencies.)